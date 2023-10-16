FAMU homecoming game versus PVAMU upgraded to ESPNU

Florida A&M’s homecoming game against the Prairie View Panthers has stepped up its visibility on the ESPN family of networks. The game was originally slated to be broadcast on the ESPN+ streaming platform, but it was announced today that it has been upgraded to ESPNU, which is widely available on cable and dish networks as well as streaming platforms.
The Rattlers are now the frontrunners in all the SWAC with an unblemished 4-0 mark this season, sitting atop the Eastern division. But, they have key wins against Western division opponents as well. FAMU’s lone loss came in a close 14-point loss to FBS foe USF in Tampa as the Rattlers overall are 5-1.
In the Eastern division, Florida A&M has defeated Jackson State (29-10) and Alabama State (23-10). In the Western division, they downed Mississippi Valley (31-7) and the Southern Jaguars (26-19).
FAMU will face the Texas Southern Tigers (2-4, 1-2 SWAC) in Houston on Saturday at 7:00 PM. That win is crucial for the Rattlers to maintain their goal of hosting the SWAC Championship at Ken Riley Field at Bragg Memorial Stadium on the FAMU campus in Tallahassee.
The Rattlers have an opportunity for several firsts this season. FAMU, just in their third year in the SWAC, has an opportunity for their first-ever divisional title which would lead to their first time hosting the championship game. It also has the opportunity for their first-ever SWAC overall title which would lead to an appearance in the Cricket Celebration Bowl. That would be a first for FAMU in either the MEAC or SWAC.
For now, the Rattlers will focus on their trip to Houston and facing a tough Texas Southern team with just a three-point loss to Prairie View and a 14-point loss to the Grambling Tigers. Last week, Texas Southern pulled out a homecoming defeat of the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats 34-31 in Daytona Beach.
The FAMU homecoming game is set for Saturday, oct. 28 at 4:00PM.