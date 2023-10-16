Texas Southern’s PNC Stadium hosts Florida A&M for SWAC battle

Another chapter of HBCU football unfolds on Saturday evening, when Texas Southern and Florida A&M square off. These teams will be competing to keep their current winning streaks intact. TXSO has won three straight, while FAMU’s streak stands at four. The last time these two teams played was in 2017. Florida A&M took that one by a final score of 29-7.
Texas Southern (3-4 Overall, 1-2 in SWAC)
For stretches of this season, the Tigers’ offense has shown they are capable of outpacing their defense. They are averaging 386 yards of total offense per game, with 182 yards coming through the air and 205 via the ground. The per carry numbers have been particularly impressive for their backs and receivers. On the year, they are averaging 5.9 yards per rushing attempt.
LaDarius Owens gears up after an impressive performance in Texas Southern’s last game. Owens rushed for 163 yards and three touchdowns in the team’s win.
Photo Courtesy: Mikol Kindle/Texas Southern Athletics
Texas Southern has a rush-heavy offense, with a 57-43 rush-pass play selection split.
The Tigers’ record sits at 3-0 for their last three games, scoring over 20 points in each of those matchups. They are 2-1 at home so far this year, averaging 46.0 points per game in those games. Texas Southern is 1-2 in FCS HBCU games, averaging 30.3 points per game in such games.
Florida A&M (5-1 Overall, 4-0 in SWAC)
Florida A&M is among the elite of the SWAC – East, going 4-0 in conference play so far this year. They’re putting up an average of 3.5 touchdowns and 27.2 points per contest. The Rattlers’ defense has been relatively impenetrable. They only concede an average of 15.7 points a game.
Jeremy Moussa is looking to continue the play he showcased in Florida A&M’s last game. Moussa threw for 325 yards and two touchdowns in the team’s win.
Florida A&M leans on their passing game to drive their offense. They throw the ball on 57% of plays, while rushing on the other 43%.
The Rattlers’ record sits at 3-0 for their last three games, scoring over 20 points in each of those matchups. They are 2-1 on the road so far this year, averaging 27.0 points per game in those games. Florida A&M is looking to remain undefeated in FCS HBCU games this year, as they are currently 4-0 in such games.
Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.