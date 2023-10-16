VIEW ALL SCORES
Tez Walker,
MEAC

Tez Walker, Corey Bullock star after getting start at NC Central

North Carolina Central head coach Trei Oliver talked about the performance of Tez Walker and Corey Bullock at UNC and Maryland.
Posted on

Tez Walker made his presence felt for North Carolina on Saturday night, catching three touchdown passes in UNC’s win over Miami.

Walker’s first college head coach, North Carolina Central’s Trei Oliver, said he was happy for his former player as well as another former NCCU player making waves at the Power Five level. 

“Tez Walker, you know, he was here obviously his freshman year, but he had a great game Saturday night at Carolina against Miami and Corey Bullock at left tackle from last year. He’s starting up the University of Maryland,” Oliver said. “So those two guys that were part of our program that are doing well at their new institutions, but I’m really happy for them and glad to see that both those guys are successful.”



Tez Walker started his college career at NCCU in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic shut down FCS football that fall and NCCU didn’t participate in the spring. Walker then transferred to Kent State, where he spent two seasons before the entire coaching staff left.

The Charlotte, NC native transferred to the University of North Carolina where he was initially denied his request for an immediate eligibility waiver since he was able to transfer immediately to Kent State. Walker was cleared by the NCAA last week, paving the way for his successful debut in UNC’s 41-31 win over Miami.

Bullock joined NCCU in 2019, becoming an All-MEAC offensive lineman.

