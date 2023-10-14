VIEW ALL SCORES
Tennessee State gets exciting homecoming win over Norfolk State

Draylen Ellis led the way for Tennessee State, showcasing his dual-threat ability with a 4th quarter score to seal the win.
Tennessee State prevailed in a tough battle against Norfolk State on Saturday evening, winning by a final score of 24-17.

Draylen Ellis led the way for Tennessee State, showcasing his dual-threat ability. He threw for one touchdown and rushed for another one. Ellis got help as well, particularly from Jordan Gant and Gerand Turner. As a team, the Tigers’ offense generated 4.2 yards per carry and 7.3 yards per pass attempt.

Norfolk State was led by quarterback Otto Kuhns. He completed 10-of-27 passes for 129 yards. Jason Wonodi and Taron Biles-Walker also contributed to the offense for the Spartans in the losing effort.

Key Metrics to Victory: Tennessee State

  • Play selection – leaned on the run game, with a 74-26 run-pass split with 50 rushing attempts and 18 passing attempts
  • Possession – controlled the ball for 34:41 (58% of the game)
  • Third down success – converted on 42% of third downs (5-12) while Norfolk State converted just 25% (3-12)
  • Red zone efficiency – converted on 100% of red zone trips as opposed to Norfolk State’s 75% efficiency
Norfolk State Tennessee State

Both teams take the field again on Oct. 21. Tennessee State welcomes Lincoln (CA) to Hale Stadium, where the Tigers will look to extend their winning streak. Meanwhile, Norfolk State will try to turn things around when they face struggling Howard at Greene Stadium.

Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.

