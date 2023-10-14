VIEW ALL SCORES
Mississippi Valley State vs Arkansas Pine-Bluff
2023 Football

Mississippi Valley State victorious, takes down Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Ty’Jarian Williams leads Mississippi Valley to their first win of the season.
Posted on

Statistics 1 2 3 4 OT Total

Mississippi Valley State overpowered Arkansas-Pine Bluff on homecoming weekend to claim their first victory of the season, winning 42-17.

Ty’Jarian Williams led the way for Mississippi Valley State, throwing for 265 yards and two touchdowns in this one. Receivers Kerrick Ross and Kobe Chambers both scored scored receiving touchdowns. The Delta Devils piled up 414 yards in an efficient offensive performance.

UAPB

Running back Kierstan Rogers starred in the ground game for Arkansas-Pine Bluff, racking up an impressive 108 yards on 10 carries. Pine Bluff’s kicking game was shaky, missing two field goals during the loss.

Key Metrics to Victory: Mississippi Valley State

  • Play selection – recorded a fairly even pass-run split with 29 passing attempts and 32 rushing attempts
  • Possession – controlled the ball for 31:23 (52% of the game)
  • Third down success – converted on 54% of third downs (7-13) while Arkansas-Pine Bluff converted just 31% (4-13)
  • Turnover battle – turned the ball over zero times while collecting two turnovers from Arkansas-Pine Bluff
  • Penalties – recorded four penalties for 45 yards while Arkansas-Pine Bluff had eight penalties for 64 yards
Jerry Rice Willie Totten Mississippi Valley State

Both teams take the field again on Oct. 21. Mississippi Valley State takes on a confident Jackson State squad at Rice-Totten Stadium, where the Delta Devils will look for a repeat of their success here this afternoon. Meanwhile, Arkansas-Pine Bluff will try to rebound when they take on Alcorn State at Simmons Bank Field.

Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.

Mississippi Valley State victorious, takes down Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Related Items:, , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

1.8K
Academics

Livingstone College homecoming undergoing radical change
138
2023 Football

Harvard dominates Howard University in Ivy-MEAC matchup
863
Stillman College

Stillman College becomes 13th member of the GCAC
South Carolina State vs Tennessee Tech South Carolina State vs Tennessee Tech
84
2023 Football

South Carolina State loses at home to Tennessee Tech
863
2023-2024 Basketball

SWAC Announces Pac-12/SWAC Legacy Series Games
To Top
X