Mississippi Valley State victorious, takes down Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Mississippi Valley State overpowered Arkansas-Pine Bluff on homecoming weekend to claim their first victory of the season, winning 42-17.
Ty’Jarian Williams led the way for Mississippi Valley State, throwing for 265 yards and two touchdowns in this one. Receivers Kerrick Ross and Kobe Chambers both scored scored receiving touchdowns. The Delta Devils piled up 414 yards in an efficient offensive performance.
Running back Kierstan Rogers starred in the ground game for Arkansas-Pine Bluff, racking up an impressive 108 yards on 10 carries. Pine Bluff’s kicking game was shaky, missing two field goals during the loss.
Key Metrics to Victory: Mississippi Valley State
- Play selection – recorded a fairly even pass-run split with 29 passing attempts and 32 rushing attempts
- Possession – controlled the ball for 31:23 (52% of the game)
- Third down success – converted on 54% of third downs (7-13) while Arkansas-Pine Bluff converted just 31% (4-13)
- Turnover battle – turned the ball over zero times while collecting two turnovers from Arkansas-Pine Bluff
- Penalties – recorded four penalties for 45 yards while Arkansas-Pine Bluff had eight penalties for 64 yards
Both teams take the field again on Oct. 21. Mississippi Valley State takes on a confident Jackson State squad at Rice-Totten Stadium, where the Delta Devils will look for a repeat of their success here this afternoon. Meanwhile, Arkansas-Pine Bluff will try to rebound when they take on Alcorn State at Simmons Bank Field.
Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.