Travis Hunter gets flagged for ‘prayer’ celebration

Travis Hunter dropped to his knees after scoring in his return from a lacerated liver — and got hit with a flag for it.
Travis Hunter made his return to Colorado football on Friday night and quickly made an impact.

The former Jackson State star is playing in his first game since suffering a lacerated liver last month and he made a big impact in the first quarter of his team’s game against Stanford. 

It didn’t take long for Hunter to find his way into the end zone as he caught a pass over the middle from Shedeur Sanders and put his defender in the spin cycle and scampered down the sideline for a 24-yard touchdown catch. It was the first receiving touchdown at Colorado. He caught four touchdown passes during his time at Jackson State — two of them in the Celebration Bowl against North Carolina Central.

Travis Hunter
Travis Hunter warms up before the Celebration Bowl.

After the touchdown, Hunter dropped to his knees in the end zone in a praying gesture. He was hit with a flag for an unsportsmanlike penalty on the celebration. Florida A&M head coach Willie Simmons couldn’t believe the referees flagged Hunter for dropping to his knees. 

“Did T. Hunter just get an unsportsmanlike penalty for praying after a TD?” Simmons asked his followers.

Colorado led 23-0 with just under three minutes left in the first half.

