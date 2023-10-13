VIEW ALL SCORES
St. Augustine University.
2023 Football

Saint Augustine’s University fires coach after six games

Howard Feggins is no longer Saint Augustine’s University football coach after six games. He reportedly played an ineligible player in a blowout loss.

Posted on

Just over a week after the addition of Antonio Cromartie to its staff, Saint Augustine’s University has reportedly fired its head coach. 

The school announced on Friday that Bowser was released from his position as head coach. According to CBS17 Feggins was fired due to using an ineligible player for three snaps against Virginia State University.

The ineligible player has not been identified. Virginia State University beat St. Augustine’s University 55-12 on Sept. 16. 

Jody Owens has been named Interim Head Football Coach at SAU on Friday, October 13th. His most recent positions before coming to SAU include serving as Offensive Assistant for the Carolina Panthers and Co-Defensive Coordinator for Pittsburgh State University.

Saint Augustine's University, Howard Feggins
Howard Feggins is out as Saint Augustine’s University head coach. (Photo by Steven J. Gaither)

Dr. Lin Dawson hired Feggins in March after parting ways with David Bowser in January 2023.

Saint Augustine’s University has been outscored 177-33 in its first six games. It will take on Johnson C. Smith in Charlotte on Saturday.

Correction: The initial version of this article incorrectly named Stephen Tate as interim head coach.

Saint Augustine’s University fires coach after six games
