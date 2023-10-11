Mary J Blige providing Hampton University student with scholarship

By

A sophomore female student at Hampton University will soon benefit from a partnership between PepsiCo and Mary J Blige.



The “Strength Of A Woman” scholarship is the result of the partnership between the singer and soft drink company around the “Strength of A Woman Festival and Summit” that took place in Atlanta, GA.

“The whole mission of this festival is to celebrate and advocate for Black women,” said global icon Mary J Blige, “so to have Pepsi, show up and show out in the way they do is overwhelming. With their support for the Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit, we are able to pay it forward in so many impactful ways and to be able to grant an HBCU scholarship for a deserving student is nothing short of incredible.”

In addition to self-identifying as female, Hampton University applicants must meet certain criteria to be considered for the scholarship, according to Pepsi. The requirements to qualify for the scholarship, according to the application page, are as follows:

Self-identify as female

Be a current college sophomore undergraduate at Hampton University

Plan to enroll in full-time undergraduate study at Hampton University for the entire 2024 – 2025 academic year

Be pursuing one of the following degrees: Business Administration, Marketing, Arts, Finance or Creative Design

Have a minimum grade point average of 2.5 on a 4.0 scale (or its equivalent)

Pepsico employees and children of Pepsico employees are ineligible

