Mikey Williams faces legal issues as Memphis tips with HBCUs

When the University of Memphis takes on Jackson State in its season opener, it will likely do so without the services of Mikey Williams.



The San Diego-native and five-star prospect was recently in a California courtroom for six felony gun charges stemming from an incident that took place in March. Judge Sherry M. Thompson-Taylor ruled that the five charges of assault with a weapon and one count of firing into an occupied vehicle can proceed to trial. His arraignment is set to take place on Oct 24.



Williams faces up to 28 years if convicted on all charges he currently faces. And the Deputy DA says Williams could face more charges after hearing testimony of up to six people in the car Williams allegedly fired on and threatened on March 27.





Mikey Williams made headlines in 2020 when he stated he would be open to playing his college ball at an HBCU. His initial top ten later that year included several HBCUs. He spent two seasons in the Charlotte area playing before returning home to California where he ultimately committed to Penny Hardaway’s Memphis program.

Memphis will start the season with exhibitions against D2 HBCUs Lane College on Oct. 29 and LeMoyne Owen on Nov. 2. The program is set to open its season on Nov. 6 when it hosts Jackson State at FedExForum. The school said over the summer that Williams, who is on the team’s roster and enrolled in online classes, wouldn’t be able to play on the team as long as his legal issues remained unresolved.

