Defensive Showdown Expected as Southern Faces FAMU

Two stout defenses highlight Saturday evening’s contest between Southern and Florida A&M (FAMU). Both units are holding opposing offenses to less than 290 yards per game on average. Each team is looking to keep the momentum rolling from their last game. Southern is coming off a 27-0 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff, while FAMU took down Alabama State.
Southern (2-2 Overall, 2-0 in SWAC)
The Jags come into this contest with a 2-2 record on the season. They’re putting up an average of 2.0 touchdowns and 17.8 points per contest. On the other side of the ball, Southern has shown they can be a problem. They limit opponents to an impressive 12.8 points each game.
Gary Quarles gears up after an impressive performance in Southern’s last game. Quarles rushed for 102 yards and one touchdown in the team’s win.
Southern loves to target their backs, with 29% of their receptions coming from the running back position.
Photo Courtesy: Chris Barber/ Southern Athletics
Southern went 7-5 in 2022. They are 1-1 at home so far this year, averaging 17.0 points per game in those games. Southern has lost three straight matchups against FAMU since Sep 21, 2019.
FAMU (3-1 Overall, 2-0 in SWAC)
The Rattlers will enter this match-up with a 3-1 campaign so far. They are averaging 26.5 points per contest while accumulating a total of 14 touchdowns so far this year. On the other side of the ball, the Rattlers’ defense is giving up an average of 17.0 points per game.
Quarterback Jeremy Moussa will be leading the way for Florida A&M. Moussa comes into this one having passed for at least one touchdown in the last four games.
FAMU has a committee rushing offense. No one player has taken more than 28% of rush attempts.
The Rattlers’ record sits at 2-1 for their last three games, scoring over 20 points in each of those matchups. They’re 0-1 on the road, after giving up 38.0 points in their only away game this season. FAMU is 2-0 in FCS HBCU games, averaging 25.5 points per game in those games.
Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.