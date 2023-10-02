By

Former Albany State University head coach Hampton Smith, one of the all-time great coaches in the SIAC and HBCU football, has gone to glory.



Smith led Albany State to nine SIAC titles during his time at ASU, which included two stints as head football coach. He coached the program from 1971 through 1976 before leaving and ultimately returning in 1982. Smith would return and led ASU to three consecutive SIAC titles from 1984 through 1986 and five in a row from 1993 through 1997 with a share of the title in 1988.



His final title team at ASU went 11-1 in 1997, including the lone playoff win of his career.



Albany State University posted a statement concerning Smith’s passing.

“On behalf of President Marion Ross Fedrick, Albany State University is deeply saddened to share the passing of former ASU football and baseball Coach Hampton Smith. We extend our sincerest condolences to his family and friends.”

Albany State University coaching legend Hamp Smith passes away