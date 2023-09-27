By

FAMU just landed a commitment from a local receiver who initially committed to Oklahoma football.



Keyon Brown, a member of the class of 2023, announced his commitment to FAMU on Wednesday.

“I’m coming home,” Brown tweeted in his announcement on X.

The Tallahassee native was a four-star, the No. 48 wide receiver and No. 65 player in Florida in his class, with a 0.8982 prospect grade. according to the industry-generated 247Sports Composite. He had nearly 20 offers, including Alabama, Nebraska, Tennessee and Florida State, but chose Oklahoma football and enrolled in the program early. He left the program in May.

“When I first got there, man, it felt like I was home,” Brown said. “I knew Coach [Jeff] Lebby for like two or three days before I went to camp, but the environment, it was exciting. There was never a dull moment. Coach Lebby said they needed a receiver like me. They like big and fast receivers, and that’s what they need. So, I’m gonna [be] that for them…I’m going to be honest. Alabama’s a great school, but I feel like Oklahoma’s the best fit for me. I’m not saying I can’t play at Alabama, because I can. But I just felt like Oklahoma’s the best fit. Their offense—all they need is a go-getter, a route-runner with speed, a person who will attack the ball.”



Keyon Brown landed at Garden City Community College in Garden City, Kansas after leaving Oklahoma. He was re-offered by FAMU in August and it looks like he will be taking his talents back home in 2024.

Oklahoma football transfer commits to FAMU