HBCU Legacy Bowl announces QB commits for 2024 game

September 27, 2023 (New Orleans, LA) – Today the Black College Football Hall of Fame (BCFHOF) announced the first players to be named to the 2024 Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl.
Representing North Carolina Central University, Quarterback Davius Richard will play for Team Gaither in the Third Annual Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl. Richard was named the 2022 MEAC Offensive Player Of the Year after leading the conference in passing yards (2,661), passing TDs (25) and rushing TDs (15). He was also named the 2023 Preseason MEAC Offensive Player of the Year.
Representing Florida A&M University, Quarterback Jeremy Moussa will play for Team Robinson. He was named the 2023 Preseason SWAC Offensive Player of the Year. In 2022, Moussa passed for 2,732 yards and 21 touchdowns, earning All-SWAC Second Team recognition.
“We’re incredibly excited to announce these two Quarterbacks as our first invites to the 2024 Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl, ”said Doug Williams, Super Bowl XXII MVP and Co-Founder of the Black College Football Hall of Fame. “They represent the very best of HBCU football today.”
The Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl will take place on Saturday, February 24th, 2024 at Tulane University’s Yulman Stadium in New Orleans, Louisiana.
The Black College Football Hall of Fame and the National Football League will also hold the HBCU Combine on February 19th at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center, which is the New Orleans Saints practice facility. The event is patterned after the NFL Combine.
Partners of the game include Allstate, the National Football League, adidas, Coca-Cola, Coors Light, the Allstate Sugar Bowl, the New Orleans Saints, the State of Louisiana, 15 and the Mahomies Foundation, the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and Riddell, as well as NFL players Terron Armstead, Aaron Donald, Patrick Mahomes, Bobby Wagner and Jameis Winston.
For more information please visit www.HBCULegacyBowl.com.
About the Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl
The Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl, presented by the Black College Football Hall of Fame, is a postseason all-star game showcasing the best NFL draft-eligible football players from Historically Black Colleges and Universities. It is broadcast live on NFL Network. More than a football game, the week-long celebration of Black culture and history provides invaluable exposure for HBCU students.
About the Black College Football Hall of Fame
The Black College Football Hall of Fame was established in October 2009 to honor the greatest football players and coaches from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). Its trustees are football legends Mel Blount, James Harris, Willie Lanier, Art Shell and Doug Williams.
The Black College Football Hall of Fame (BCFHOF) has a permanent home at the Pro Football Hall of Fame to tell the story of HBCUs.