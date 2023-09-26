Hampton and Richmond prepare for battle after recent victories

Saturday afternoon’s contest between Richmond and Hampton is the latest chance for each side to show what they can do. The most recent performance for each side could prove useful as a blueprint for success. Each side is coming off a win and will look to add another in this one.
Richmond (2-2 Overall, 1-0 in CAA)
The Spiders will look to add another win to their earned record thus far of 2-2. They are scoring an average of 20.5 points per contest, with a total of 10 touchdowns on the year. The Spiders’ defense is conceding an average of 294 yards and 21.8 points per game.
Savon Smith gears up after an impressive performance in Richmond’s last game. Smith rushed for 106 yards and one touchdown in the team’s win.
Richmond’s offense is constantly looking to get their star receiver involved. Nick DeGennaro has been on the receiving end of 35% of the team’s passing yardage this season.
The Spiders’ record sits at 2-1 for their last three games. Their defense has been struggling against the pass, as they’ve allowed 8.7 yards per attempt on average over the last three games. They are 1-1 at home so far this year, averaging 24.0 points per game in those games. Richmond has won two straight matchups against Hampton since Sep 12, 2015.
Hampton (2-1 Overall)
So far this season, the Pirates’ offense has shown they can outperform their defense. They have averaged 254 rushing yards and 159 passing yards, for an average of 413 total yards of offense per game. Their backs and receivers have been particularly impressive, averaging 6.9 yards per rushing attempt so far this season.
Quarterback Chris Zellous will be leading Hampton in this one. Zellous has averaged 159.0 pass yards per game with season totals of five touchdowns and four interceptions thus far this season.
Photo Courtesy of Chris Brown/Hampton Athletics
Hampton’s offense makes a concerted effort to get the ball to their star receiver. Paul Woods has collected 36% of the team’s receiving yardage this season.
Hampton enters after putting up a 4-7 campaign in 2022. They’ll want to capitalize on this opportunity, as this is the first time they’ve been on the road all year. This is the first CAA game for Hampton.
Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.