Norfolk State and North Carolina A&T prepare to square off

Saturday afternoon’s contest between Norfolk State and North Carolina A&T is the latest chance for each side to show what they can do. If North Carolina A&T can come out on top, it would be a nice recovery from their last loss to Elon. A win for Norfolk State would keep things rolling after their recent success over Towson.
Norfolk State (2-2 Overall)
The Spartans enter with a 2-2 record on the season. They’re putting up an average of 2.8 touchdowns and 21.3 points per contest. The Spartans’ defense is conceding an average of 27.8 points per game.
Quarterback Otto Kuhns will be leading Norfolk State in this one. Kuhns has averaged 128.2 pass yards per game with season totals of seven touchdowns and three interceptions.
Norfolk State has a committee rushing offense. No one player accounts for more than 22% of its rush attempts.
Norfolk State went 2-9 in 2022. They’re 0-1 at home, after giving up 33.0 points in their only home game this season. Norfolk State has lost six straight matchups against North Carolina A&T since Oct 10, 2015.
North Carolina A&T (0-3 Overall, 0-1 in CAA)
The Aggies’ offense and defense will both be hoping to make strides on Saturday. Their defense has been allowing 385 yards per game. Meanwhile, their own offense has only been averaging 170 yards per game. Aerial attacks have been hit or miss for their offense this season. They’re only averaging 2.6 yards per pass attempt on the year.
Tailback Wesley Graves will be leading North Carolina A&T in this one. Graves has collected 189 rush yards this season, scoring one touchdown on the ground.
The Aggies has a rush-heavy offense, with a 67-33 rush-pass play selection split.
North Carolina A&T enters after putting up a 7-4 campaign in 2022. They are looking for their first win on the road this season, as they are currently 0-2 in away games, allowing 31.0 points per game. North Carolina A&T is 0-1 in FCS HBCU games, averaging 16.0 points per game.
