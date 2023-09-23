Delaware State remains winless with loss to Miami (OH)

Delaware State was overpowered by Miami (OH) on Saturday afternoon, allowing score after score in a lopsided 62-20 loss.
Keyon Mozee starred in the ground game for Miami (OH), rushing for two touchdowns. Jordan Brunson contributed to the rushing attack as well, accumulating 109 yards on nine rushing attempts. The team’s success was driven by quick, explosive plays. With only 25:40 game minutes of possession, the RedHawks offense made the most of their limited opportunities.
Delaware State was led by quarterback Marqui Adams. He completed 21-of-33 passes for 274 yards and two touchdowns. Wide receiver Wade Inge collected seven receptions for 67 yards and two touchdowns as a downfield target for Adams.
Key Metrics to Victory: Miami (OH)
- Play selection – leaned on the run game, with a 66-34 run-pass split with 43 rushing attempts and 22 passing attempts
- Possession – controlled the ball for 25:40
- Third down success – converted on 80% of third downs (8-10) while Delaware State converted just 33% (5-15)
- Penalties – recorded four penalties for 45 yards while Delaware State had eight penalties for 57 yards
- Red zone efficiency – converted on 86% of red zone trips as opposed to Delaware State’s 50% efficiency
Both teams have their next games on Sept. 30. Miami (OH) takes on conference rival Kent State at Dix Stadium, where the RedHawks will hope their success follows them. Meanwhile, Delaware State will try to turn things around when they host Virginia-Lynchburg at Alumni Stadium.
