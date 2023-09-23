Williams leads Grambling State to victory, taking down Texas Southern

Grambling State held its own at home on Saturday afternoon, outmatching Texas Southern to secure a 35-23 victory.
Tailback Chance Williams led the way for Grambling State, accumulating 174 yards on 19 rushing attempts. Floyd Chalk contributed as well, rushing for 88 yards and two touchdowns. The Tigers found offensive success throughout the day, outpacing the Tigers in total offensive yards 477 to 271.
Texas Southern was led by quarterback Jace Wilson. He completed 14-of-24 passes for 153 yards and three touchdowns. Wide receiver AJ Bennett collected two receptions for 38 yards and one touchdown as a downfield target for Wilson.
Key Metrics to Victory: Grambling State
- Play selection – leaned on the run game, with a 68-32 run-pass split with 48 rushing attempts and 23 passing attempts
- Possession – controlled the ball for 34:20 (57% of the game)
- Third down success – converted on 43% of third downs (6-14) while Texas Southern converted just 17% (2-12)
- Red zone efficiency – converted on 100% of red zone trips as opposed to Texas Southern’s 0% efficiency
Both teams have their next games on Sept. 30. Grambling State meets Prairie View A&M at Panther Stadium, where the Tigers will look for a repeat of their success here this afternoon. Meanwhile, Texas Southern will try to turn things around when they face a Lincoln (CA) team also coming off a loss. They will meet at PNC Stadium.
Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.