Norfolk State claims victory over Towson

Norfolk State prevailed in a tough battle against Towson on Saturday evening, winning by a final score of 21-14.
Otto Kuhns led the way for Norfolk State, showcasing his dual-threat ability. He threw for one touchdown and rushed for another one. In the ground game, tailback Kevon King was the Spartans’ main contributor, rushing for 97 yards. The team’s game plan to lean on the ground game was effective, as the Spartans wore down the defense with 350 total rushing yards on 54 attempts.
Towson was led by quarterback Nathan Kent. He completed 21-of-36 passes for 201 yards. Devin Matthews contributed to the Tigers’ offense as well, scoring one touchdown on the ground.
Key Metrics to Victory: Norfolk State
- Play selection – leaned on the run game, with a 78-22 run-pass split with 54 rushing attempts and 15 passing attempts
- Possession – controlled the ball for 36:54 (62% of the game)
- Third down success – converted on 38% of third downs (6-16) while Towson converted just 33% (4-12)
- Penalties – recorded six penalties for 41 yards while Towson had nine penalties for 72 yard
Both teams have their next games on Sept. 30. Norfolk State takes on struggling North Carolina A&T at Dick Price Stadium, where the Spartans will look for a repeat of their success here this evening. Meanwhile, Towson will hope for a better result on the road when they meet a New Hampshire side riding the momentum from a win in its last outing. That one will be played at Wildcat Stadium.
