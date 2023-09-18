Delaware State vs. Miami (OH): Battle for Redemption

Saturday afternoon’s contest between Miami (OH) and Delaware State is the latest chance for each side to show what they can do. If Delaware State can come out on top, it would be a nice recovery from their last loss to Richmond. A win for Miami (OH) would keep things rolling after their recent success over Cincinnati.
Miami (OH) (2-1 Overall)
The RedHawks’ season thus far has resulted in a 2-1 record. They are scoring an average of 25.0 points per contest, with a total of 9 touchdowns on the year. The RedHawks’ defense is conceding an average of 30.0 points per game.
Brett Gabbert is looking to continue the play he showcased in Miami (OH)’s last game. Gabbert threw for 237 yards and three touchdowns in the team’s win.
Miami (OH)’s offense places a significant focus on the ground game. On the season they have a 57-43 rush-pass play selection split.
Miami (OH) went 6-7 in 2022. They’ll want to capitalize on this opportunity, as this is the first time they’ve had home field advantage all year. This is Miami (OH)’s only game against an FCS HBCU opponent.
Delaware State (0-3 Overall)
The Hornets will want to step up their game, as they are hoping to secure their first win of the season. So far this season, their offense hasn’t found its stride, as they’re only scoring an average of 5.7 points a game. On the other side of the ball, the Hornets’ defense is giving up an average of 39.0 points per game.
Marqui Adams led Delaware State in their last game in a tough offensive performance for the entire team. Adams went 12-23, throwing for 140 yards in the team’s loss.
Delaware State has a committee rushing offense. No one player has taken more than 33% of rush attempts.
Delaware State enters after putting up a 5-6 campaign in 2022. They are 0-2 on the road so far this year, averaging 3.0 points per game in those games. This is Delaware State’s only game against a MAC opponent this season.
