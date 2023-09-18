Wake Forest LB Jacob Roberts, NC A&T transfer, wins national honor

By

Former North Carolina A&T linebacker Jacob Roberts had an outstanding week for Wake Forest, winning national honors.

Roberts recorded a game-high 13 tackles (four solo), including 4.0 for losses, three quarterback sacks and forced one fumble as Wake Forest came-from-behind to defeat Old Dominion, 27-24. His efforts earned him Walter Camp National Defensive Player of the Week. Roberts’ play led a Demon Deacon defense that recorded 10 sacks on the day, as they improved to 3-0.

“Coach just called my number. We knew our back was against the wall and we knew somebody needed to make a play,” Roberts said. “And that’s what we did as a defense — we made a play.”

Jacob Roberts is having an outstanding season for Wake Forest. (Courtesy of Wake Forest)

Jacob Roberts has been a star in the early season for Wake Forest after coming in the offseason via the transfer portal. He now has 31 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and five sacks on the season — all team highs.

Jacob Roberts was an immediate impact player at A&T after arriving from Mallard Creek High school. He appeared in 10 games with three starts for the Aggies as a freshman in 2019, making 62 tackles (38 unassisted), 12 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, two interceptions, one pass breakup and three pass defensed. Roberts the season tied for the team lead in tackles for loss and was third on the team in tackles as A&T won the Celebration Bowl. Roberts was named the game’s defensive MVP.



After NC A&T sat out the 2020 season, Roberts came back even better in 2021. He had a team-leading 84 tackles (38 unassisted), 12 tackles for loss and five sacks. He blocked four kicks — leading the nation in that category — along with an interception and a pass breakup.

