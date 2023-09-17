Delaware State falls to 0-3 after losing to Richmond

Delaware State suffers their third straight loss of the season on Saturday afternoon. Richmond cruised by the Hornets by a final score of 38-6.
Kyle Wickersham led the way for Richmond, throwing for 246 yards and two touchdowns in this one. Wickersham got help as well, particularly from Jerry Garcia Jr. and Milan Howard. As a team, the Spiders’ offense generated 5.2 yards per carry and 9.8 yards per pass attempt.
Quarterback Marqui Adams led Delaware State. He contributed 140 yards through the air and 57 on the ground. Adams leaned on receiver Wade Inge, who recorded 64 yards on three receptions.
Key Metrics to Victory: Richmond
- Play selection – recorded a fairly even pass-run split with 25 passing attempts and 30 rushing attempts
- Possession – controlled the ball for 28:52 (56% of the game)
- Third down success – converted on 50% of third downs (4-8) while Delaware State converted just 45% (5-11)
- Turnover battle – turned the ball over zero times while collecting two turnovers from Delaware State
Both teams have their next games on Sept. 23. Richmond heads to Kenneth P. LaValle Stadium to take on Stony Brook, where the Spiders will look for a repeat of their success here this afternoon. Meanwhile, Delaware State will hit the road once again when they meet a Miami (OH) side riding the momentum from a win in its last outing. That one will be played at Fred C. Yager.
Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.