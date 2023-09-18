Morgan State vs UAlbany: Showdown for redemption

Morgan State takes on UAlbany Saturday evening in what could end up being a real grind of a game. Neither team comes in averaging over 313 yards of total offense per game, so points may be at a premium. A win for either team would be a successful rebound from a loss in their last game. Morgan State is looking to move past their loss to Towson, while UAlbany tries to put their last result against Hawaii behind them.
Morgan State (1-2 Overall)
The Bears will look to add another win to their earned record thus far of 1-2. Their offense has had its fair share of struggles this season. In total, they’re only scoring an average of 16.0 points a game. The Bears’ defense is conceding an average of 18.0 points per game.
Wideout Treveyon Pratt will be leading the way for Morgan State. Pratt has accumulated 8 receptions for 95 yards and two touchdowns thus far this season.
Morgan State’s offense places a significant focus on the ground game. On the season they have a 55-45 rush-pass play selection split.
Morgan State went 4-7 in 2022. They’re 0-1 at home, after giving up 20.0 points in their only home game this season. Morgan State has lost three straight matchups against UAlbany since Sep 9, 2017.
UAlbany (1-2 Overall)
Defense has been the Great Danes’ main specialty for stretches of this season. They have only conceded an average of 342 yards per game, with opposing offenses having averaged 244 yards in the air and 98 yards on the ground. Ground yards are hard to come by against this front seven. Opponents are only averaging 3.1 yards per carry.
Reese Poffenbarger led UAlbany in their last game in a tough offensive performance for the entire team. Poffenbarger went 10-31, throwing for 93 yards in the team’s loss.
Photo Courtesy of Jamie Dickinson/UAlbany Athletics
UAlbany’s ground game is unique, with 32% of their rush attempts coming from the QB position.
UAlbany enters after putting up a 3-8 campaign in 2022. They are looking for their first win on the road this season, as they are currently 0-2 in away games, allowing 26.0 points per game. This is UAlbany’s only game against an FCS HBCU opponent.
Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.