Mississippi Valley State falls to Delta State in Delta Classic

Delta State got off to a slow start on Saturday evening, but ultimately turned it up to overpower Mississippi Valley State by a final score of 35-7.
Patrick Shegog led the way for Delta State, showcasing his dual-threat ability. He threw for two touchdowns and rushed for another one. In the rushing attack, running back Kelvin Smith garnered most of the Statesmen’s success, accumulating 79 yards and one touchdown. The Statesmen piled up 510 yards in an efficient offensive performance.
Kerrick Ross, Cobie Bates, and Jared Wilson were all contributors for Mississippi Valley State in the loss. The Delta Devils’ run defense was a key issue against the Statesmen. They gave up 5.4 yards per carry to Delta St. rushers.
Key Metrics to Victory: Delta St.
- Play selection – leaned on the run game, with a 58-42 run-pass split with 47 rushing attempts and 34 passing attempts
- Possession – controlled the ball for 35:32 (59% of the game)
- Third down success – converted on 47% of third downs (7-15) while Mississippi Valley State converted just 25% (4-16)
- Penalties – recorded five penalties for 54 yards while Mississippi Valley State had nine penalties for 71 yards
Both teams take the field again on Sept. 23. Delta State takes on Shorter at Parker Field at McCool Stadium, where the Statesmen will look to earn another win at home. Meanwhile, Mississippi Valley State will try to turn things around when they take on North Carolina Central at O’Kelly-Riddick Stadium.
Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.