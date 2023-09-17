VIEW ALL SCORES
2023 Football

Jackson State falls to Texas State as Bobcats’ Offense Dominates

In a high-scoring game, Jackson State fell to Texas St. with Irv Mulligan leading the Tigers offensive charge.
Posted on

Texas State put up an offensive clinic in this one, recording 77 points to Jackson State’s 34 to power past the Tigers on Saturday evening.

Statistics 1 2 3 4 OT Total

TJ Finley led the way for Texas State, showcasing his dual-threat ability. He threw for three touchdowns and rushed for another two. Finley got help as well, particularly from Malik Hornsby and Ismail Mahdi. As a team, the Bobcats’ offense generated 9.7 yards per carry and 11.4 yards per pass attempt.

Irv Mulligan starred in the ground game for Jackson State, rushing for two touchdowns. The Tigers’ pass defense was a key component to their struggles against the Bobcats. They allowed 11.4 yards per pass attempt.

Key Metrics to Victory: Texas State

  • Play selection – leaned on the run game, with a 62-38 run-pass split with 41 rushing attempts and 25 passing attempts
  • Possession – controlled the ball for 25:14 (42% of the game)
  • Third down success – converted on 67% of third downs (4-6) while Jackson State converted just 47% (8-17)
  • Red zone efficiency – converted on 100% of red zone trips as opposed to Jackson State’s 83% efficiency
Texas State

Both teams take the field again on Sept. 23. Texas St. takes on struggling Nevada at Bobcat Stadium, where the Bobcats will look to earn another win at home. Meanwhile, Jackson State will try to rebound when they take on Bethune-Cookman at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.

