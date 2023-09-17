Florida A&M victorious, takes down West Florida

Florida A&M got off to a slow start on Saturday evening, but ultimately turned it up to overpower West Florida by a final score of 31-10.
Jeremy Moussa led the way for Florida A&M, throwing for 271 yards and three touchdowns in this one. In the ground game, tailback Terrell Jennings was the Rattlers’ main contributor, rushing for 79 yards. The team’s offense was firing on all cylinders, accumulating 475 total yards.
Caden Leggett, Peewee Jarrett, and C.J. Wilson were all contributors for West Florida in the loss. The Argonauts made some costly mistakes on Saturday, giving up 13 penalties.
Key Metrics to Victory: Florida A&M
- Play selection – recorded a fairly even pass-run split with 30 passing attempts and 29 rushing attempts
- Possession – controlled the ball for 27:59 (47% of the game)
- Third down success – converted on 45% of third downs (5-11) while West Florida converted just 29% (4-14)
- Penalties – recorded eight penalties for 80 yards while West Florida had 13 penalties for 99 yards
Both teams have their next games on Sept. 23. Florida A&M meets Alabama State at Bragg Stadium, where the Rattlers will look for a repeat of their success here this evening. Meanwhile, West Florida will try to rebound when they take on West Georgia University.
Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.