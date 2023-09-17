Alcorn State University victorious, takes down McNeese

The McNeese defense had no answer for the Alcorn State University run-heavy approach, as the Braves rushed their way to a 17-3 victory.
Jarveon Howard starred in the ground game for Alcorn State, rushing for one touchdown. Niko Duffey contributed to the rushing attack as well, accumulating 67 yards on 13 rushing attempts. The team clearly put a premium on ball security, as the Braves did not fumble the ball all game.
Makhi Paris, D’Angelo Durham, and Cam Thomas were all contributors for McNeese in the loss. The Cowboys had to make every yard count on Saturday, only mustering 199 total yards.
Key Metrics to Victory: Alcorn State
- Play selection – leaned on the run game, with a 69-31 run-pass split with 44 rushing attempts and 20 passing attempts
- Possession – controlled the ball for 39:06 (65% of the game)
- Third down success – converted on 50% of third downs (7-14) while McNeese converted just 22% (2-9)
- Turnover battle – turned the ball over zero times while collecting three turnovers from McNeese
- Red zone efficiency – converted on 67% of red zone trips as opposed to McNeese’s 0% efficiency
Each team has its next game on Sept. 23. Alcorn State University takes on Prairie View A&M at Jack Spinks-Marino Casem Stadium, where the Braves will look to get conference play off to a solid start. Meanwhile, McNeese will try to rebound when they meet an Eastern Ill. side riding the momentum from a win in its last outing. That one will be played at O’Brien.
Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.