Shilo Sanders tributes Jackson State drum majors after Pick-Six

It took an extra week but Colorado football safety Shilo Sanders paid tribute to the drum majors of his alma mater while celebrating a big play.

The Jackson State alumnus recorded his first interception of the year early in the first quarter of Colorado’s rivalry game against Colorado State, returning the ball 80 yards for the first score of the game. And as promised more than a week ago, he hit the Jackson State drum major “J-5” dance after getting in the endzone.

Sanders told Neely of Thee Pregame Show that when he did get an interception, he would hit the move.

Shilo Sanders picked off five passes in his Jackson State career.

“Oh, I’m definitely gon’ hit it,” Sanders said with a smile. “They had a rough weekend last week, and this weekend I’ma bring them some joy. I’mma hit that J5 — J6 whatever it is…”



In his two years at Jackson State, Shilo Sanders became a fan of the celebration and would often hit the celebration after making a big play, and even did it at his graduation earlier this year. He picked off five passes in his two seasons at JSU, including four in 2021.



Sanders started his collegiate career at South Carolina back in 2019. He recorded 32 tackles as a redshirt freshman in 2020 before transferring to Jackson State to follow his father Deion Sanders and join his brother Shedeur Sanders.

