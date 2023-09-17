VIEW ALL SCORES
Shilo Sanders
Jackson State

Shilo Sanders tributes Jackson State drum majors after Pick-Six

Shilo Sanders stayed true to his promise after getting into the end zone for Colorado, hitting the patented Jackson State drum major dance.
Posted on

It took an extra week but Colorado football safety Shilo Sanders paid tribute to the drum majors of his alma mater while celebrating a big play. 

The Jackson State alumnus recorded his first interception of the year early in the first quarter of Colorado’s rivalry game against Colorado State, returning the ball 80 yards for the first score of the game. And as promised more than a week ago, he hit the Jackson State drum major “J-5” dance after getting in the endzone. 

Sanders told Neely of Thee Pregame Show that when he did get an interception, he would hit the move.

Shilo Sanders
Shilo Sanders picked off five passes in his Jackson State career.

“Oh, I’m definitely gon’ hit it,” Sanders said with a smile. “They had a rough weekend last week, and this weekend I’ma bring them some joy. I’mma hit that J5 — J6 whatever it is…”

In his two years at Jackson State, Shilo Sanders became a fan of the celebration and would often hit the celebration after making a big play, and even did it at his graduation earlier this year. He picked off five passes in his two seasons at JSU, including four in 2021. 

Sanders started his collegiate career at South Carolina back in 2019. He recorded 32 tackles as a redshirt freshman in 2020 before transferring to Jackson State to follow his father Deion Sanders and join his brother Shedeur Sanders.

Shilo Sanders tributes Jackson State drum majors after Pick-Six
Related Items:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

Byron Allen HBCU Go Byron Allen HBCU Go
869
Culture

Byron Allen putting up bid to buy ABC, other Disney networks
41
Alcorn State

Alcorn State University victorious, takes down McNeese
628
2023 Football

UCLA game offers NC Central unique challenges, opportunity
34
2023 Football

Delaware State falls to 0-3 after losing to Richmond
848
Coastal Athletic Association

Hampton University football dealing with multitude of eligibility issues
To Top
X