Hampton University claims comeback over Howard

Hampton University snuck past Howard University on Saturday afternoon by a final score of 35-34.
Chris Zellous led the way for Hampton, showcasing his dual-threat ability. He threw for one touchdown and rushed for another two. In the rushing attack, running back Elijah Burris garnered most of the Pirates’ success, accumulating 111 yards and one touchdown. The team’s game plan to lean on the ground game was effective, as the Pirates wore down the defense with 258 total rushing yards on 34 attempts.
Kasey Hawthorne, Quinton Williams, and Jarett Hunter were all contributors for Howard in the loss. The Bison will be disappointed with their offensive performance. Their 391 total offensive yardage on the afternoon falls below their season standard thus far of 467.3 yards per game.
Key Metrics to Victory: Hampton
- Play selection – leaned on the run game, with a 62-38 run-pass split with 34 rushing attempts and 21 passing attempts
- Possession – controlled the ball for 26:49 (45% of the game)
Hampton won the game despite several players missing for eligibility issues.
Each team has its next game on Sept. 30. Hampton takes on struggling Richmond at E. Claiborn Robins Stadium, where the Pirates will look for a repeat of their success here this afternoon. Meanwhile, Howard will try to rebound when they take on Robert Morris at Joe Walton Stadium.
