VIEW ALL SCORES
Coastal Athletic Association

Hampton University claims comeback over Howard

Hampton University found a way to take care of arch rival Howard University in the Battle of The Real HU on Saturday afternoon.

Posted on

Hampton University snuck past Howard University on Saturday afternoon by a final score of 35-34.

Chris Zellous led the way for Hampton, showcasing his dual-threat ability. He threw for one touchdown and rushed for another two. In the rushing attack, running back Elijah Burris garnered most of the Pirates’ success, accumulating 111 yards and one touchdown. The team’s game plan to lean on the ground game was effective, as the Pirates wore down the defense with 258 total rushing yards on 34 attempts.

Hampton University players celebrate.

Kasey Hawthorne, Quinton Williams, and Jarett Hunter were all contributors for Howard in the loss. The Bison will be disappointed with their offensive performance. Their 391 total offensive yardage on the afternoon falls below their season standard thus far of 467.3 yards per game.

Key Metrics to Victory: Hampton

  • Play selection – leaned on the run game, with a 62-38 run-pass split with 34 rushing attempts and 21 passing attempts
  • Possession – controlled the ball for 26:49 (45% of the game)

Hampton won the game despite several players missing for eligibility issues.

Each team has its next game on Sept. 30. Hampton takes on struggling Richmond at E. Claiborn Robins Stadium, where the Pirates will look for a repeat of their success here this afternoon. Meanwhile, Howard will try to rebound when they take on Robert Morris at Joe Walton Stadium.

Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.

Hampton University claims comeback over Howard
Related Items:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

37
2023 Football

Southern collects first victory of season over Alabama A&M
1.4K
2023 Football

SIAC, CIAA to be featured in December Bowl Game
425
Culture

Colorado football is great, but it can’t ‘go’ HBCU, RJ Young
455
Culture

Vice President Kamala Harris to visit HBCUs on tour
97
2023 Football

Norfolk State overwhelmed by Temple offense
To Top
X