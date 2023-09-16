Norfolk State overwhelmed by Temple offense

Norfolk State had a rough start to the game against Temple on Saturday afternoon. Temple scored a quick 14 first quarter points. They kept that momentum going, ultimately winning 41-9.
Tailback Joquez Smith led the way for Temple, accumulating 142 yards on 15 rushing attempts. E.J. Warner contributed as well, completing 14-of-22 passes for 238 yards and one touchdown. The team committed to the ground game early and often (90 1st quarter rushing yards, 64-36 overall run-pass split). The strategy was successful as the Owls wore down the defense with 290 total rushing yards.
Otto Kuhns led the way for Norfolk State. Wide receiver Aaron Moore collected two receptions for 23 yards and one touchdown as a downfield target for Kuhns.
Key Metrics to Victory: Temple
- Play selection – leaned on the run game, with a 64-36 run-pass split with 41 rushing attempts and 23 passing attempts
- Possession – controlled the ball for 29:36 (49% of the game)
- Third down success – converted on 40% of third downs (4-10) while Norfolk State converted just 29% (4-14)
- Red zone efficiency – converted on 83% of red zone trips as opposed to Norfolk State’s 33% efficiency
Both teams have their next games on Sept. 23. Temple takes on Miami (FL) at Lincoln Financial Field, where the Owls will look to earn another win at home. Meanwhile, Norfolk State will hit the road once again when they face Towson. They will meet at Johnny Unitas® Stadium.
Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.