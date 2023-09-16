North Carolina A&T unable to withstand Elon’s dominant offense

It was all about the ground game for Elon on Saturday evening. The Phoenix were dominant rushing the football through the North Carolina A&T defense, as they claimed the 27-3 victory.
Tailback Jalen Hampton led the way for Elon, accumulating 153 yards on 16 rushing attempts. Wayne Dixie III contributed as well, rushing for 85 yards and one touchdown. The team’s success came down to offensive control. Several key conversions allowed the Phoenix to extend drives and accumulate 36.9 total game minutes of ball possession.
Wesley Graves had a big day for North Carolina A&T, accumulating 62 yards on the ground. The Aggies struggled to take drives all the way to the endzone, with all of their points coming from field goals.
Key Metrics to Victory Elon
- Play selection – leaned on the run game, with a 74-26 run-pass split with 49 rushing attempts and 17 passing attempts
- Possession – controlled the ball for 36:52 (61% of the game)
Elon earned its first win of the year. The Phoenix’s next test is a matchup with Campbell, which also won its last game, at Barker-Lane Stadium/Ed Gore Field on Sept. 23. North Carolina A&T’s recent struggles continued with its loss this evening. The Aggies will travel to Dick Price Stadium for their next chance at a win, a Sept. 30 battle with Norfolk State.
