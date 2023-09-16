VIEW ALL SCORES
2023 Football

Grambling’s win over Florida Memorial proves offensive dominance

Grambling dominated Saturday, defeating Florida Memorial with Myles Crawley’s 220 yards and three touchdowns. Tylon Williams finished with 102 yards.
Posted on

Grambling was overpowering on Saturday afternoon, collecting score after score in a lopsided 58-22 victory over Florida Memorial.

Myles Crawley led the way for Grambling, throwing for 220 yards and three touchdowns in this one. The Tigers also found help from pass-catcher Tylon Williams, who collected three receptions for 102 yards as Crawley’s favorite target on the afternoon. The Tigers put an emphasis on valuing the ball, as they did not commit any turnovers all game.

Walter Wilbon, George Young, and Frank Bentley were all contributors for Florida Memorial in the loss. ‘s run defense was a key issue against the Tigers. They gave up 5.1 yards per carry to Grambling rushers.

Key Metrics to Victory: Grambling

  • Play selection – leaned on the run game, with a 57-43 run-pass split with 36 rushing attempts and 27 passing attempts
  • Possession – controlled the ball for 23:01 (39% of the game)
  • Turnover battle – turned the ball over just zero times while collecting five turnovers from Fla. Memorial
  • Red zone efficiency – converted on 83% of red zone trips as opposed to Fla. Memorial’s 80% efficiency

Grambling earns its first win of the season. The team will look to keep it going next against Texas Southern. Meanwhile, Fla. Memorial’s season record drops to 1-1.

Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.

Grambling’s win over Florida Memorial proves offensive dominance
Related Items:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

137
Coastal Athletic Association

Hampton University claims comeback over Howard
FAMU, USF FAMU, USF
1.1K
2023 Football

Alabama coaches took note of FAMU pushing USF
128
2023 Football

North Carolina A&T unable to withstand Elon’s dominant offense
776
Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders taking coaches’ remarks personal hasn’t worked out well
115
2023 Football

North Carolina Central suffers first loss to UCLA
To Top
X