Grambling’s win over Florida Memorial proves offensive dominance

Grambling was overpowering on Saturday afternoon, collecting score after score in a lopsided 58-22 victory over Florida Memorial.
Myles Crawley led the way for Grambling, throwing for 220 yards and three touchdowns in this one. The Tigers also found help from pass-catcher Tylon Williams, who collected three receptions for 102 yards as Crawley’s favorite target on the afternoon. The Tigers put an emphasis on valuing the ball, as they did not commit any turnovers all game.
Walter Wilbon, George Young, and Frank Bentley were all contributors for Florida Memorial in the loss. ‘s run defense was a key issue against the Tigers. They gave up 5.1 yards per carry to Grambling rushers.
Key Metrics to Victory: Grambling
- Play selection – leaned on the run game, with a 57-43 run-pass split with 36 rushing attempts and 27 passing attempts
- Possession – controlled the ball for 23:01 (39% of the game)
- Turnover battle – turned the ball over just zero times while collecting five turnovers from Fla. Memorial
- Red zone efficiency – converted on 83% of red zone trips as opposed to Fla. Memorial’s 80% efficiency
Grambling earns its first win of the season. The team will look to keep it going next against Texas Southern. Meanwhile, Fla. Memorial’s season record drops to 1-1.
Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.