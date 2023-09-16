North Carolina Central suffers first loss to UCLA

North Carolina Central was overpowered by UCLA on Saturday afternoon, allowing a 35 first quarter points. UCLA kept that momentum going, ultimately winning 59-7.
Carson Steele starred in the ground game for UCLA, rushing for one touchdown. Steele got help as well, particularly from Collin Schlee and Dante Moore. The team committed to the ground game early and often (140 1st quarter rushing yards, 70-30 overall run-pass split). The strategy was successful as the Bruins wore down the defense with 404 total rushing yards.
Chris Mosley starred in the ground game for North Carolina Central, rushing for one touchdown. The Eagles struggled to get on the board early, and by the time they did, it was too late. They scored all seven of their points in the final 30 minutes, but UCLA was already out of reach.
Key Metrics to Victory: UCLA
- Play selection – leaned on the run game, with a 70-30 run-pass split with 39 rushing attempts and 17 passing attempts
- Possession – controlled the ball for 23:47 (40% of the game)
- Third down success – converted on 50% of third downs (4-8) while North Carolina Central converted just 31% (5-16)
- Penalties – recorded three penalties for 20 yards while North Carolina Central had four penalties for 25 yards
Each team has its next game on Sept. 23. UCLA takes on a confident Utah squad at Rice-Eccles Stadium, where the Bruins will look for a repeat of their success here this afternoon. Meanwhile, North Carolina Central will try to rebound when they take on Mississippi Valley State at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.