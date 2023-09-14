North Carolina A&T transfers take on leading roles at ACC schools

Jacob Roberts and Bhayshul Tuten both found new homes after leaving North Carolina A&T and are making the most of their opportunity.
Both players transferred to the Atlantic Coast Conference after the departure of former North Carolina A&T coach Sam Washington in December.
Roberts transferred to Wake Forest University and has immediately made an impact as a linebacker. Roberts made his presence known as he recorded 18 tackles and two sacks, both numbers leading the squad through two games.
Roberts had a productive career at NC A&T before transferring last year. He recorded 218 tackles, 29.5 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, five interceptions, ten pass deflections and six blocked kicks in three years at NC A&T. Roberts earned the honors of being named FCS Freshman All-American in 2019 and FCS Sophomore All-American in 2021.
Tuten transferred to Virginia Tech after playing two years at NC A&T. In two games at Virginia Tech, Tuten is the leading running back with 59 rushing yards, 50 receiving yards, one touchdown reception and 85 kickoff return yards. At NC A&T he was on the path of being the next great running back for the Aggies behind Jah-Maine Martin, Marquell Cartwright and Tarik Cohen. Last season, Tuten rushed for 1,363 yards and 13 touchdowns. His performance ranked the fifth most rushing yards in NC A&T history and holds the record for the most consecutive 100 yard rushing games in school and Big South Conference history.
Jacob Roberts will hit the road with Wake Forest as they travel to Norfolk to line up against Old Dominion University.
Bhayshul Tuten will continue to lead Virginia Tech’s offense as they take a trip to battle Rutgers University.
The former Aggies take the field together as opponents rather than teammates on October 14 when Wake Forest travels to Blacksburg, VA to play Virginia Tech.