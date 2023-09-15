VIEW ALL SCORES
Miami (FL) takes down Bethune-Cookman

The Miami Hurricanes got their money’s worth with a blowout win over Bethune-Cookman, but it wasn’t as bad as it could have been.
Miami (FL) had an impressive start to the game against Bethune-Cookman on Thursday evening, scoring a quick 14 first quarter points. They kept that momentum going, ultimately winning 48-7.

Tyler Van Dyke led the way for Miami (FL), showcasing his dual-threat ability. He threw for two touchdowns and rushed for another one. In the rushing attack, running back Ajay Allen garnered most of the Hurricanes’ success, accumulating 68 yards and two touchdowns. The team’s offense was firing on all cylinders, accumulating 589 total yards.

Bethune-Cookman was led by quarterback Walter Simmons III. He completed 3-of-5 passes for 62 yards. Jouvensly Bazil and Terry Lindsey also contributed to the offense for the Wildcats in the losing effort.

Key Metrics to Victory: Miami (FL)

  • Play selection – recorded a fairly even pass-run split with 34 passing attempts and 36 rushing attempts
  • Possession – controlled the ball for 35:02 (58% of the game)
  • Third down success – converted on 78% of third downs (7-9) while Bethune-Cookman converted just 46% (6-13)
  • Penalties – recorded five penalties for 34 yards while Bethune-Cookman had six penalties for 35 yards

Both teams have their next games on Sept. 23. Miami (FL) meets Temple≠ at Lincoln Financial Field, where the Hurricanes will hope their success follows them. Meanwhile, Bethune-Cookman will try to rebound when they meet a Jackson State side riding the momentum from a win in its last outing. That one will be played at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.

