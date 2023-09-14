By

If Deion Sanders and Colorado needed any extra motivation for their game against rival Colorado State, its head coach Jay Norvell gave it plenty.



While speaking in front of an audience on his coach’s show, Norvell took a shot at Sanders.

“I sat down with ESPN today. And I don’t care if they hear them in Boulder,” Norvell said. “I told them — I took my hat off and my glasses off — and I said, ‘when I talk to grownups, I take my hat and my glasses off. That’s what my mother taught me.”

As expected, Norvell’s remarks reached Deion Sanders. In a video posted by Deion Sanders Jr., Coach Prime digested the remarks while driving around on a golf cart.

“Now he messin’ with my mama,” Sanders said. “He done put my mama in it!”



Sanders, a master motivator, addressed Norvell’s remarks with his Colorado team.

“Why would you wanna talk about us, when we don’t talk about nobody? All we do is go out here, work our butts off and do our job on Saturday. But then they gave us ammunition.”

The Colorado team gathered around him and quickly joined in on the fact that Norvell’s remarks made things ‘personal.’

“They done turned around and made it personal,” Sanders said, with the team filling in the blank for personal. “ It was just got’ be a good game. They done messed around and made it ‘personal.”

Norvell isn’t the first coach to make pre-game remarks that Sanders has taken personal. Back in 2021, Alabama A&M head coach Connell Maynor made a joke about Sanders getting around on a scooter. Unbeknownst to most of the world, Sanders was dealing with foot injuries that would lead to the amputation of two of his toes.

Jackson State responded with a resounding 61-15 win over Alabama A&M on its homecoming and Sanders left a pink scooter at the 50-yard line as a parting gift.

Who knows what gifts will await Norvell when the two programs meet on Saturday.

Deion Sanders taking coaches’ remarks personal hasn’t worked out well