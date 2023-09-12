North Carolina A&T travels to meet Elon in CAA clash

Saturday evening will see Elon take on North Carolina A&T in a CAA showdown. These sides will be fighting to turn things around, as both enter with two-game losing streaks. North Carolina A&T should enter this one with confidence, as they came away with a 24-21 victory when these teams last met in 2019.
Elon (0-2 Overall)
The Phoenix enter with a 0-2 record on the season. They are scoring an average of 22.0 points per contest, with a total of 5 touchdowns on the year. On the other side of the ball, the Phoenix’s defense allows 35.5 points per game on average.
Tailback Jalen Hampton will be leading Elon in this one. Hampton has rushed for 166 yards this season, scoring one touchdown on the ground.
Elon’s offense is constantly looking to get their star receiver involved. Jordan Bonner has collected 29% of the team’s receiving yardage this season.
Elon went 8-4 in 2022. They’ll want to capitalize on this opportunity, as this is the first time they’ve had home field advantage all year. Elon has lost two straight matchups against North Carolina A&T since Sep 19, 2015.
North Carolina A&T (0-2 Overall)
The Aggies will come into this contest with a 0-2 record on the season. They are averaging 11.0 points per contest, while accumulating a total of two touchdowns so far this year. On the other side of the ball, the Aggies’ defense is giving up an average of 32.5 points per game.
Wesley Graves gears up after an impressive performance in North Carolina A&T’s last game. Graves rushed for 69 yards and one touchdown in the team’s loss.
North Carolina A&T’s ground game is unique, with 31% of their rush attempts coming from the QB position.
North Carolina A&T enters after putting up a 7-4 campaign in 2022. They’re 0-1 on the road, after giving up 35.0 points in their only away game this season. It’s the first chance for North Carolina A&T to test themselves within the CAA.
