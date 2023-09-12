VIEW ALL SCORES
2023 Football

FAMU hosts West Florida on Ken Riley Field at Bragg Stadium

In this first ever matchup FAMU is looking to recover from last week’s lost while West Florida rides the momentum of back to back wins.
Posted on

Bragg Stadium and the newly named Ken Riley Field will be the setting for a Saturday evening clash between Florida A&M (FAMU) and West Florida. A win would be a nice recovery for FAMU, who lost to South Fla. in their last game. It won’t come easy though, as West Florida is riding the momentum of two straight victories. These teams haven’t played in recent years, so things could get interesting in this one.

Florida A&M (1-1 Overall, 1-0 in SWAC)

The Rattlers enter with a 1-1 record on the season. They’re putting up an average of 3.5 touchdowns and 26.0 points per contest. The Rattlers’ defense is conceding an average of 24.0 points per game.

Terrell Jennings will look to find the end zone again after his rushing score in Florida A&M’s last game. Jennings rushed for 11 yards and two touchdowns in the team’s loss.

FAMU’s offense is constantly looking to get their star receiver involved. Jah’Marae Sheread has collected 25% of the team’s receiving yardage this season.

FAMU went 9-2 in 2022. They’ll want to capitalize on this opportunity, as this is the first time they’ve had home field advantage all year. This is Florida A&M’s only game against a Gulf South opponent this season.

West Florida (2-0 Overall)

The Argonauts’ record sits at 2-0 on the season coming into this game. They are averaging 35.0 points per contest, while accumulating a total of 10 touchdowns so far this year. Their defense has allowed an average of 3.0 points per game this season.

Quarterback Peewee Jarrett will be leading West Florida in this one. Jarrett has averaged 279.5 pass yards per game with season totals of five touchdowns and one interception thus far this season.

West Florida

West Florida’s running game is by committee. No one player has taken more than 29% of rush attempts.

West Florida enters after putting up a 12-2 campaign in 2022. They’ve only had one away game this season, in which they put up 35.0 points to come away with the win. This is West Florida’s only game against an FCS HBCU opponent.

Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.

