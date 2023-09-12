Alabama A&M travels to A.W. Mumford Stadium to meet Southern

SWAC football continues Saturday evening, when Southern University and Alabama A&M battle. Southern is hoping to end a two-game losing streak, while Alabama A&M will be aiming to start a winning streak after its recent win against Lane. The last time these teams met was in 2019. Southern won by a score of 35-31. They’ll surely hope to repeat that performance.
Southern (0-2 Overall, 0-1 in SWAC)
The Jags will look get their first win after starting off 0-2. They’re putting up an average of 1.5 touchdowns and 12.0 points per contest. On the other side of the ball, the Jags’ defense allows 20.5 points per game on average.
Tailback Kendric Rhymes will be leading Southern University in this one. Rhymes has rushed for 13 yards this season, scoring one touchdown on the ground.
Photo Courtesy of Tristan Holliday/Southern Athletics
Southern’s leans on their passing game to drive their offense. They throw the ball on 60% of plays, while rushing on the other 40%.
Southern University went 7-5 in 2022. They’re 0-1 at home, after giving up 27.0 points in their only home game this season. Southern is looking for their first SWAC win this year, as they currently sit at 0-2 in conference games.
Alabama A&M (1-1 Overall)
The Bulldogs will enter this match up with a 1-1 campaign so far. So far this year, their offense has been formidable, albeit against a D2 opponent.
Alabama A&M averages 32.0 points per contest and reaches the end zone an average of 4.0 times per game. Their defense allows an average of 420 yards and 30.0 points per game.
Ryan Morrow gears up after an impressive performance in Alabama A&M’s last game. Morrow rushed for 191 yards and three touchdowns in the team’s win.
Alabama A&M’s offense is constantly looking to get their star receiver involved. Terrell Gardner has been on the receiving end of 31% of the team’s passing yardage this season.
Alabama A&M enters after putting up a 4-7 campaign in 2022. It is 0-1 on the road, after giving up 47.0 points in their only away game this season against Vanderbilt. This is the first FCS HBCU matchup this season for Alabama A&M.
Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.