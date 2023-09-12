NFL being sued for discrimination by HBCU grad Jim Trotter

Former NFL Network reporter and Howard University alumnus Jim Trotter has filed a lawsuit against the NFL, alleging that his contract wasn’t renewed after he called out commissioner Roger Goddell out on the league’s lack of diversity.
“The NFL has claimed it wants to be held accountable regarding diversity, equity and inclusion. I tried to do so, and it cost me my job,” Trotter said in a statement. “I’m filing this lawsuit because I can’t complain about things that are wrong if I’m unwilling to fight for what is right.”
The lawsuit also accuses Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and Buffalo Bills owner Terry Pegula of making discriminatory statements about protests and diversity efforts.
Pegula quickly issued a response.
“The statement attributed to me in Mr. Trotter’s complaint is absolutely false. I am horrified that anyone would connect me to an allegation of this kind. Racism has no place in our society and I am personally disgusted that my name is associated with this complaint.”
Trotter’s suit claims he was let go from his job on NFL Network after questioning Roger Goodell about the lack of diversity within the league. He’s seeking wide-ranging changes that include having court-ordered review of the NFL’s hiring practices that will implement changes in hiring processes across the league. The suit calls for a full-scale investigation of discriminatory and retaliatory comments made by people in power within the NFL, including team owners.
” I hope this lawsuit leads to real change across the league and in the newsroom,” Jim Trotter continued. “It is on the backs of a majority black player population that owners have made billions and those players deserve to have someone who shares their cultural and life experiences at the table when decisions are being made about how they are being covered.”