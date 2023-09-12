Miami prepares to host Bethune-Cookman at Hard Rock Stadium

HBCU football fans will be treated to a Thursday evening matchup between Miami and Bethune-Cookman. Both teams enter after some recent success. Miami has won two consecutive games, while Bethune-Cookman beat Savannah State 31-6 in their last contest. These teams last met in 2022. Miami came out on top in that one by a score of 70-13.
Miami (2-0 Overall)
The Hurricanes will look to add another win to their earned record thus far of 2-0. They are scoring an average of 43.0 points per contest, with a total of 10 touchdowns on the year. The Hurricanes’ defense is conceding an average of 324 yards and 18.0 points per game.
Tyler Van Dyke is looking to continue the play he showcased in Miami (FL)’s last game. Van Dyke threw for 374 yards and five touchdowns in the team’s win.
Miami’s offense is constantly looking to get their star receiver involved. Xavier Restrepo has been on the receiving end of 31% of the team’s passing yardage this season.
Miami went 5-7 in 2022. They are 2-0 at home so far this year, averaging 43.0 points per game in those games. This is Miami’s only game against an FCS HBCU opponent.
Bethune-Cookman (1-1 Overall)
The Wildcats will come into this contest with a 1-1 record on the season. They’re putting up an average of 3.0 touchdowns and 22.5 points per contest. On the other side of the ball, the Wildcats’ defense is giving up an average of 31.0 points per game.
Jouvensly Bazil gears up after an impressive performance in Bethune-Cookman’s last game. Bazil rushed for 64 yards and two touchdowns in the team’s win.
Bethune-Cookman’s ground game is unique, with 30% of their rush attempts coming from the QB position.
Bethune-Cookman enters after putting up a 2-9 campaign in 2022. They’re 0-1 on the road, after giving up 56.0 points in their only away game this season. This is Bethune-Cookman’s only game against an ACC opponent this season.
Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.