HBCU Gameday Staff FCS Poll: Week Three (2023)

Week Two of college football is in the books and it’s time for our first update to the HBCU Gameday FCS poll.
Early season games in HBCU football are usually full of variety when it comes to scheduling structure, so it’s often hard to judge beyond knee-jerk reactions. From money games against higher-division opponents to guaranteed games of their own and everything in between, there were a lot of results but it’s hard to make a judgment after just a handful of games.
But that’s our job here at HBCU Gameday so here it goes!
1 NCCU — 70
NCCU took care of business against a rival for the second week in a row, handling North Carolina A&T 30-16.
2 FAMU — 61
FAMU had its chances against South Florida, but ultimately fell to the FBS squad.
3 Morgan State — 56
Morgan State was one costly fumble away from beating FBS Akron and making a case for no. 1. It will have to make do with no. 3
4 Jackson State — 51
JSU picked up the pieces against Southern and got back above .500
5 Prairie View — 38
PVAMU has struggled against “Christian” schools and that continued on Saturday.
6 Tennessee State — 30
After taking it on the chin against Notre Dame, TSU handled UAPB in the new-look Southern Heritage Classic.
7 Howard — 29
Morehouse took out its frustrations from the previous week on hapless Morehouse College.
8 Norfolk State — 15
Norfolk State bounced back from a loss to its CIAA rival by beating its CAA rival. Go figure.
9 Hampton — 13
Hampton gave the ball away four times and couldn’t keep NSU out of the end zone.
10 Alabama State — 9
Alabama State became the second SWAC team to lose to a CIAA team and the fourth D1 HBCU to drop a game to a Division II squad.