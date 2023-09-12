Battle for Greater Baltimore Preview: Morgan State vs Towson

Hughes Memorial Stadium will be the setting for a Saturday evening Battle for Greater Baltimore between Morgan State and Towson. Each of these teams will be hoping this game is a rebound performance. Morgan is coming off a 21-24 loss to Akron, while Towson is suffering through a two-game losing streak. These teams have likely been reviewing the film from their last matchup in 2022. That one resulted in a 29-21 win for Towson.
Morgan State (1-1 Overall)
The Bears will look to add another win to their earned record thus far of 1-1. They’re putting up an average of 2.5 touchdowns and 19.0 points per contest. The Bears’ defense has been formidable. They only concede an average of 17.0 points a game.
Keep your eyes on Treveyon Pratt downfield. Pratt showed out in Morgan State’s last game, collecting five receptions for 60 yards and two touchdowns in the team’s loss.
Morgan State’s offense places a significant focus on the ground game. On the season they have a 65-35 rush-pass play selection split.
Morgan State went 4-7 in 2022. They’ll want to capitalize on this opportunity, as this is the first time they’ve had home field advantage all year. Morgan State has lost four straight Battle for Greater Baltimore matchups against Towson since Sep 2, 2017.
Towson (0-2 Overall, 0-1 in CAA)
The Tigers’ record sits at 0-2 on the season coming into this game. So far this season, their offense hasn’t found its stride, as they’re only scoring an average of 14.5 points a game. Their defense has allowed an average of 40.0 points per game this season.
Quarterback Nathan Kent will be leading Towson in this one. Kent has averaged 164.0 pass yards per game with season totals of two touchdowns and one interception thus far this season.
Towson’s offense makes a concerted effort to get the ball to their star receiver. Da’Kendall James has collected 39% of the team’s receiving yardage this season.
Photo Courtesy of ENP Photography/Towson Athletics
Towson enters after putting up a 6-5 campaign in 2022. They’re 0-1 on the road, after giving up 38.0 points in their only away game this season. This is one of Towson’s three games this season against an FCS HBCU opponent.
Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.