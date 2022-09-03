Miami blows out Bethune-Cookman, but offense puts up yards

By

The Bethune-Cookman University Wildcats fell 70-13 to the University of Miami Hurricanes, but not before showing the ability to move the ball on offense as well as their ability to make big plays. The Wildcats would roll up 342 yards of total offense while putting up 14 first downs in the game.

B-CU started its first offensive possessions with two penalties. That is not uncommon in the first game of a new season. Head Coach Terry Sims is focused on bearing down in preparation for the remainder of the season.

“We made some plays…they made some plays they were expecting to make,” Sims said after the game. “We left a lot of plays on the field with first game jitters. We’ve got a lot of guys in all three phases and when you have that, you’re going to have some miscues here and there.”

Quarterback Jalon Jones was one of the players Sims mentioned. The former Florida and Jackson State quarterback started the game slowly, but as the game went on he showed his big play ability. Jones racked up 243 passing yards on 11-20 passing with one touchdown and one interception. He would add nine yards rushing to his totals.

Dylaan Lee led the Wildcats in reception yardage with 83 yards, gaining 46 of those yards after the catch. Marcus Riley hauled in two passes for 68 yards. In all, seven different B-CU receivers caught passes.

Bethune-Cookman’s Que’Shaun Byrd breaks off a run against Miami.

Byrd temporarily quieted the Miami fans

Que’Shaun Byrd electrified the crowd, catching a swing pass and outracing the Hurricane defense for a 34-yard score. He would also gain 30 yards on the day as well.

The ACC officiating crew was not kind to B-CU as they threw 13 flags for a total of 96 yards on the maroon and gold. Through the miscues, the Wildcats still managed 6.1 yards per play.

The Wildcats must now turn their attention to the reigning Celebration Bowl winner South Carolina State. This week’s matchup against the MEAC Champions will be played in Daytona Beach as the Wildcats host their home season and FCS opener. Sims looks forward to preparing for what is always a competitive game against SCSU.

“We’re just going to watch this tape tonight and clean it up tomorrow in our corrections period and get ready for South Carolina State. That’s always a tough game. It’s a tough game both teams are physical and it will continue to be that way. That’s the way Buddy (Pough) prepares his team and that’s the way we prepare our team,” Sims said.

