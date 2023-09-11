Saint Augustine’s University moves games due to turf installation

By

RALEIGH, N.C. (Sept. 11) – Construction began Monday, Sept. 11 morning at the George Williams Athletic Complex as Saint Augustine’s University (SAU) Athletics replaces the playing surface on its football field. The project starts with removing the old turf. It is scheduled for completion by Oct. 6, ahead of the Falcons’ 2023 homecoming matchup versus Fayetteville State University.



“We are thrilled to embark on this turf replacement project at the George Williams Athletic Complex,” said SAU President Dr. Christine Johnson McPhail. “Not only will it provide our football program with a state-of-the-art playing surface, but it will benefit all our student-athletes who utilize the facility for training and performance. We’re committed to creating an exceptional athletic environment that attracts top talent and enhances the overall experience for our fans and supporters.”



The new turf is designed by Canadian-based Field Turf, Inc. of Montreal, Quebec, and Deluxe Athletics, out of Marietta, GA, is the contractor handling the removal and demolition of the existing synthetic surface and replacing it with a new artificial turf laid over a shock pad. In addition, the new turf system provides improved longevity, proven safety, and drainage advantages.



“This project will provide our football team a top-notch playing surface and benefit all our athletic programs,” said Interim Athletic Director Stephen Latson. “We appreciate the patience and understanding of our fans as we temporarily relocate our first two home games, and we look forward to showcasing our new field during homecoming.”



The new playing surface at the George Williams Athletic Complex replaces the previous artificial turf installed in 2011. The new turf will also include upgraded branding elements to provide a fresh look that will help recruit top student-athletes to SAU and enhance fans’ experience, whether in the stadium or watching via broadcast.



“This new playing surface will greatly benefit our football team and enhance our training and performance,” said SAU Head Football Coach Howard Feggins. “While we are temporarily relocating our first two home games, I am confident that the new turf will provide us with a top-notch playing field for our homecoming matchup and beyond.”





But the football program is far from the lone benefactor of the resurfacing project. The state-of-the-art turf replacement will continue to be used by almost all SAU’s student-athletes in athletic performance for strength and conditioning programs; SAU’s Superior Sound marching band benefits from the new surface; SAU intramurals and the Bluechips spirit/cheer programs also utilize the football field space.



Saint Augustine’s University Athletics’ fundraising efforts and generous donations by university supporters helped make the turf project possible. To learn more or to become a sponsor of Saint Augustine’s University Athletics, contact Interim Athletic Director Mr. Stephen Latson at slatson@st-aug.edu.



The turf replacement project is the second athletics facility project this year. A resurfacing project was completed for the outdoor basketball courts over the summer, along with new basketball goals, courtesy of a $20,000 Home Depot Retool Your School award received in 2022. In addition, a newly renovated media room will be completed this month in Emery Gymnasium for pre- and post-game interviews.



As a result of the resurfacing project, SAU’s first two home games (Virginia State, Sept. 16 and Virginia Union, Sept. 30) will relocate to John H. Baker Jr. Stadium on the campus of Southeast Raleigh High School, 2600 Rock Quarry Rd, Raleigh, NC 27610.



All tickets for SAU’s four-game home schedule in 2023 are on sale online at saintaugfalcons.com. Fans who have already purchased tickets can contact Ms. Dana Monroe at 919.516.4286 or dmonroe@st-aug.edu for questions.

