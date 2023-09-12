CIAA, Allen Media Group reach long-term media rights deal

By

HBCU GO, owned by Byron Allen Media Group, and the CIAA have come together with a deal that both sides can live with and have agreed to a long-term deal.



HBCU Gameday has learned that the two sides have agreed to a 10-year media rights partnership that grants HBCU GO cable, linear, streaming, broadcast, VOD, and pay-per-view rights coverage of all CIAA team sports through June 30, 2032. Those sports include regular season contests for football, men’s basketball, women’s basketball, Olympic sports, and the football championship game. The deal kicks off with HBCU GO’s broadcast of five CIAA football games televised live on TheGrio Cable Television Network, including the 2023 CIAA Football Championship on HBCU GO and on broadcast television stations throughout the U.S.

“We are proud to amplify the CIAA and all of their team sports. The rich heritage and legacy of the CIAA and the amazing athletes who have participated in the conference since its inception are a natural fit for HBCU GO,” Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group said. “The CIAA is an excellent organization, and Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams-Parker makes this a great partnership because of her phenomenal leadership.”

This news comes a few weeks after HBCU Gameday reported the two sides had hit an impasse over terms of the deal. Negotiations continued and the two sides have come down with a deal they like.

The CIAA and HBCU GO deal will be broadcast on the CBS-owned-and-operated duopoly stations in key television markets such as New York, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Dallas, Atlanta, Boston, San Francisco, Seattle, Detroit, Sacramento, Miami, Tampa, and Pittsburgh. The CIAA will continue to stream the other team sporting events throughout the season live through the CIAA Network and provide first right to HBCU GO for their video on demand platform. The long-term goal is to broadcast all the league’s team sports on HBCU GO and Allen Media Group platforms.

“This media deal with AMG is a game changer for the CIAA and unprecedented in Division II. We will expand the CIAA Sports Network platform through HBCU GO to give greater exposure for our 13 member schools and their student athletes,” said CIAA Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams-Parker.

As part of the partnership, a portion of the funds will be invested to upgrade the CIAA’s 13 member schools’ campus-wide sports and broadcast equipment to ensure everyone has equitable resources and to assure quality broadcasts across the conference. The CIAA utilized the summer months to visit each of the campuses to assess equipment, internet, and technology needs.

“I am excited about the jobs being created, the talent identified, and the stories to be told through a platform developed to give HBCUs well deserved and long overdue exposure. This is a great day for CIAA, and we appreciate Byron Allen and his team seeing the value and importance of HBCU sports contributions to the world and how we can continue to work together to provide exposure and economic stability in our communities through sports.”



HBCU GO reached a media rights deal with the SWAC back in 2022.

