By

When Jackson State football shows up at A.W. Mumford Stadium to take on Southern University on Saturday it will do so in front a sold-out stadium.

The announcement of the sellout came just over 24 hours before the two SWAC programs are set to battle in a non-conference contest.

According to Southern’s athletic department, the last hard sell out was in 2000 against Morris Brown (homecoming game).

Saturday’s game will not only be the home-opener for Southern, but it will mark the first game since the installation of LED lighting that will create a visual never-before-seen in the stadium’s 95-year history. Earlier this week Southern University announced it will allow tailgating despite a burn ban being instituted in the state.





Jackson State has won the last three matchups against Southern University, with all three wins coming with Deion Sanders as head football coach. Sanders was 3-1 against Southern, including a win in the SWAC Championship Game last season.

Quarterback Harold Blood will be leading Southern in this one. Blood has averaged 166.0 pass yards per game with season totals of one touchdown and two interceptions.

Southern University boasts a versatile ground game. Quarterback runs makeup 30% of their rushing attempts this season.

Jackson State will enter this match with a 1-1 campaign. It is averaging 23.5 points per contest while accumulating five touchdowns so far this year. On the other side of the ball, the Jackson State defense is giving up an average of 17.5 points per game.

Jackson State – Southern University matchup is rare sell-out