Tennessee State breaks through with first win of the season

Tennessee State defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Saturday evening by a final score of 24-14.
Jalen Rouse had a big day for Tennessee State, accumulating 91 yards on the ground. Quarterback Deveon Bryant also played well, completing 14-of-19 passes for 174 yards. The team’s success was driven by quick, explosive plays. With only 6.7 game minutes of possession, the Tigers offense made the most of their limited opportunities.
Running back Johness Davis starred in the ground game for Arkansas-Pine Bluff, racking up an impressive 167 yards on 24 carries. Pine Bluff struggled to get on the board early, and by the time they did, it was too late. They scored all 14 of their points in the final 30 minutes, but Tennessee State was already out of reach.
Key Metrics to Victory: Tennessee State
- Play selection – leaned on the run game, with a 63-37 run-pass split with 38 rushing attempts and 22 passing attempts
- Possession – controlled the ball for 6:40 (11% of the game)
- Third down success – converted on 55% of third downs (6-11) while Arkansas-Pine Bluff converted just 42% (5-12)
- Penalties – recorded five penalties for 35 yards while Arkansas-Pine Bluff had six penalties for 40 yards
- Red zone efficiency – converted on 75% of red zone trips as opposed to Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s 67% efficiency
Photo Courtesy: Aquinndesign/Tennessee State Athletics
Each team has its next game on Sept. 16. Tennessee State welcomes Gardner-Webb to Nissan Stadium, where the Tigers will look for a repeat of their success here this evening. Meanwhile, Arkansas-Pine Bluff will try to turn things around when they meet winning-streak riding Miles at Simmons Bank Field.
Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.