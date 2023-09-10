Howard’s dominant offense secures victory over Morehouse

Howard put up an offensive clinic in this one, recording 65 points to Morehouse’s 19 to power past the Maroon Tigers on Saturday evening.
Quinton Williams‘ dual-threat ability was on full display to lead Howard. He put up 205 yards through the air and 52 on the ground to keep Morehouse’s defense guessing. The Bison also found help from pass-catcher Kasey Hawthorne, who collected two receptions for 21 yards as Williams’ favorite target on the evening. The team’s potent offense accumulated an impressive 613 total yards.
Photo Courtesy: David Sierra/Howard Athletics
Morehouse was led by quarterback Derrach West. He completed 5-of-15 passes for 23 yards. Zion Bouie added 112 yards rushing on 19 carries.
Key Metrics to Victory: Howard
- Play selection – recorded a fairly even pass-run split with 35 passing attempts and 33 rushing attempts
- Possession – controlled the ball for 25:56 (45% of the game)
- Third down success – converted on 67% of third downs (8-12) while Morehouse converted just 31% (5-16)
Both teams face their next test on Sept. 16. Howard has a neutral site clash with Hampton, while Morehouse faces an Albany St. (GA) squad recovering from a loss of its own. The Bison will look to keep their momentum rolling and earn another win. On the other side, the Maroon Tigers will take another shot at their first win.
Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.