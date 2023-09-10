Morgan State falls to Akron after last minute touchdowns

Akron snuck past Morgan State on Saturday evening by a final score of 24-21.
Alex Adams had six catches for 75 yards and one touchdown to lead Akron. Adams got help as well, particularly from Jasaiah Gathings and Lorenzo Lingard. The Zips found success in key moments as they collected 262 total offensive yards on the day.
Treveyon Pratt, Duce Taylor, and Matt Lowe were all contributors for Morgan State in the loss. Holding on to the ball was a big issue for the Bears offense, as they gave up three turnovers to the Zips.
Key Metrics to Victory: Akron
- Play selection – leaned on the pass game, with a 58-42 pass-run split with 35 passing attempts and 25 rushing attempts
- Possession – controlled the ball for 27:15 (45% of the game)
- Third down success – converted on 36% of third downs (4-11) while Morgan State converted just 12% (2-16)
Each team has its next game on Sept. 16. Akron takes on a confident Kentucky squad at Kroger Field, where the Zips will look for a repeat of their success here this evening. Meanwhile, Morgan State will be thankful to return home when they host Towson at Hughes Memorial Stadium.
Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.