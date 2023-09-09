The Shedeur Sanders Heisman train is on the tracks

Former Jackson State star Shedeur Sanders is clearly in the Heisman conversation after another dominant performance at his new home in Colorado.
The Deion Sanders era at Colorado is off to a 2-0 start as the Buffs are enjoying outstanding play at the quarterback position. Saturday’s victory against Nebraska started as a defensive struggle in contrast to the shootout against TCU last weekend.
The home opener in Boulder was an entire mood with Fox’s Big Noon Saturday on tap for the pregame show and game broadcast. But there was a lack of explosive plays early from Sanders or anyone else for the entire first quarter.
It appeared to be going that way for the entire half until the Colorado defense began to force Nebraska into turnovers. A fumble with 5:32 remaining in the second quarter led to a Jace Feely field goal. On the ensuing possession Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig, another transfer from Jackson State, picked off Nebraska quarterback Jeff Sims giving Colorado excellent field position. It only took Shedeur Sanders one play to find Tar’Varish Dawson for a 30-yard score. Colorado led 10-0 going into halftime.
Offense loosens up in second half
After a Nebraska touchdown, Colorado responded with its most solid drive of the day, a 10 play 75 yard orchestration that culminated with a score. Shedeur Sanders found Xavier Weaver on a 12 yard score to put CU up 20-7. A Feely field goal with 1:20 remaining in the third padded the lead at 23-7.
Early in the fourth quarter Colorado stacked together a nine play 65 yard drive that resulted in an eight yard touchdown reception by Dawson. At the 4:54 mark Sanders got it done with his feet, rushing in for a six yard touchdown. The game was well under control at that point with Colorado going up 36-7. Nebraska put up one final touchdown after the reserves checked into the game for the final score.
Sanders finished his passing day 31-42 for 393 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions. He also ran for the aforementioned touchdown. With over 900 yards passing and zero interceptions after two weeks of play, Sanders is a solid Heisman hopeful.
Colorado will be back in action next weekend at home against rival Colorado State. The game will be televised on ESPN at 10pm EST/8pm MT.